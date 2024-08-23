Man arrested for thefts from General Hospital’s ladies hostel in Lahore

LAHORE – Police have arrested a suspect involved in thefts from the ladies hostel at General Hospital Lahore.

The Kot Lakhpat police apprehended the suspect with the help of CCTV footage. The suspect had previously stolen mobiles and other items from the hostel by dodging the hostel security.

SP Model Town Ikhlaq Allah Tarar stated that the CCTV footage shows the suspect fleeing after the theft. Stolen mobiles were recovered from the suspect, and a case has been registered.

SP Model Town Ikhlaq Allah Tarar commended the Kot Lakhpat police team for nabbing the suspect.