Man arrested for thefts from General Hospital’s ladies hostel in Lahore

LAHORE – Police have arrested a suspect involved in thefts from the ladies hostel at General Hospital Lahore.
The Kot Lakhpat police apprehended the suspect with the help of CCTV footage. The suspect had previously stolen mobiles and other items from the hostel by dodging the hostel security.
SP Model Town Ikhlaq Allah Tarar stated that the CCTV footage shows the suspect fleeing after the theft. Stolen mobiles were recovered from the suspect, and a case has been registered.
SP Model Town Ikhlaq Allah Tarar commended the Kot Lakhpat police team for nabbing the suspect.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 23, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 310 and the selling rate is 312.5.
British Pound rate is 363 for buying, and 367.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363
|367.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.75
|185.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.9
|207.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.52
|329.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
