Pakistan

New CCTV footage reveals details of fatal Karsaz accident

23 Aug, 2024
New CCTV footage reveals details of fatal Karsaz accident

KARACHI – Days after a father and daughter were tragically killed by a speeding SUV in Karsaz, new CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on Friday.

The footage shows the luxury SUV speeding in a service lane before colliding with a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of 26-year-old Aamna Arif and her 60-year-old father, Imran Arif.

In the footage, the SUV—driven by Natasha, who was remanded to judicial custody by a Karachi court on Wednesday—can be seen speeding. As another car approached from the opposite direction, the SUV slowed and made a slight left turn before striking the motorcycle, causing the riders to fall on the roadside.

The SUV then allegedly continued into the street, hitting the father and daughter, as recorded in additional CCTV footage.

The driver, who caused the accident on Monday near Karsaz Road, remains in judicial custody. A Karachi East court had ordered her production and a medical report. The investigation officer requested a seven-day physical remand, citing the non-bailable nature of Section 322.

On Monday, the suspect’s luxury vehicle crashed into multiple vehicles near the Pakistan Maritime Museum, killing Aamna and Imran Arif. The injured were taken to JPMC for treatment and medico-legal procedures.

The deceased were identified as Aamna Arif and Imran Arif. One injured person was in critical condition. The driver, Natasha, who sustained a head injury, had her CT scan conducted at JPMC.

Natasha, a resident of KDA Scheme-I, claimed the car lost control, leading to the accident. Her husband also visited the police station after learning of the incident.

Karsaz Road accident: Businessman's wife arrested after two killed, several injured in crash

Pakistan

02:17 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Gold & Silver

12:01 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Gold price increases again in Pakistan

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 23 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 23, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 310 and the selling rate is 312.5.

British Pound rate is 363 for buying, and 367.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.1 280
Euro EUR 310 312.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363 367.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.78 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.73 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 181.75 185.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.2 742.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.9 207.25
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324.52 329.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

