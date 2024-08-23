New CCTV footage reveals details of fatal Karsaz accident

KARACHI – Days after a father and daughter were tragically killed by a speeding SUV in Karsaz, new CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on Friday.
The footage shows the luxury SUV speeding in a service lane before colliding with a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of 26-year-old Aamna Arif and her 60-year-old father, Imran Arif.
In the footage, the SUV—driven by Natasha, who was remanded to judicial custody by a Karachi court on Wednesday—can be seen speeding. As another car approached from the opposite direction, the SUV slowed and made a slight left turn before striking the motorcycle, causing the riders to fall on the roadside.
The SUV then allegedly continued into the street, hitting the father and daughter, as recorded in additional CCTV footage.
The driver, who caused the accident on Monday near Karsaz Road, remains in judicial custody. A Karachi East court had ordered her production and a medical report. The investigation officer requested a seven-day physical remand, citing the non-bailable nature of Section 322.
On Monday, the suspect’s luxury vehicle crashed into multiple vehicles near the Pakistan Maritime Museum, killing Aamna and Imran Arif. The injured were taken to JPMC for treatment and medico-legal procedures.
The deceased were identified as Aamna Arif and Imran Arif. One injured person was in critical condition. The driver, Natasha, who sustained a head injury, had her CT scan conducted at JPMC.
Natasha, a resident of KDA Scheme-I, claimed the car lost control, leading to the accident. Her husband also visited the police station after learning of the incident.
