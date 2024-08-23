UAE airline offers free water park adventure but not for everyone

DUBAI - UAE's-famous airline, Emirates is offering a complimentary full-day pass to Aquaventure, the world's largest waterpark, for all UK passengers.
This exclusive offer is available for Emirates travelers departing from the UK for Dubai, with flights booked by September 12, 2024; the pass is valid for departures until October 3, 2024.
Aquaventure Waterpark, a premier Dubai attraction, is renowned as one of the world’s largest waterparks, offering an exhilarating array of attractions.
Spanning 17 hectares, it features over 100 slides and rides, including the thrilling Leap of Faith, a near-vertical drop through a shark-filled lagoon. Visitors can enjoy a sprawling one-kilometre-long beach, a lazy river, and a vast kids’ zone with 16 dedicated attractions.
The park's lush surroundings and innovative designs make it a top destination for family fun and adventure. Aquaventure, located at Atlantis The Palm, combines excitement with relaxation, catering to all ages and ensuring an unforgettable experience.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 23, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 310 and the selling rate is 312.5.
British Pound rate is 363 for buying, and 367.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363
|367.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.75
|185.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.9
|207.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.52
|329.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
