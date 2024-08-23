UAE airline offers free water park adventure but not for everyone

DUBAI - UAE's-famous airline, Emirates is offering a complimentary full-day pass to Aquaventure, the world's largest waterpark, for all UK passengers.

This exclusive offer is available for Emirates travelers departing from the UK for Dubai, with flights booked by September 12, 2024; the pass is valid for departures until October 3, 2024.

Aquaventure Waterpark, a premier Dubai attraction, is renowned as one of the world’s largest waterparks, offering an exhilarating array of attractions.

Spanning 17 hectares, it features over 100 slides and rides, including the thrilling Leap of Faith, a near-vertical drop through a shark-filled lagoon. Visitors can enjoy a sprawling one-kilometre-long beach, a lazy river, and a vast kids’ zone with 16 dedicated attractions.

The park's lush surroundings and innovative designs make it a top destination for family fun and adventure. Aquaventure, located at Atlantis The Palm, combines excitement with relaxation, catering to all ages and ensuring an unforgettable experience.