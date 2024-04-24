Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Immigration

Schengen Visa announced for Saudi citizens, gulf countries: Details inside

Web Desk
01:23 PM | 24 Apr, 2024
Schengen Visa announced for Saudi citizens, gulf countries: Details inside

RIYADH - The citizens of Saudi Arabia, Oman and Bahrain would be able to travel seamlessly to the Schengen zone as new regulations have been announced.

The European Union announced on Monday to relax visa rules for citizens of the countries after which travel to the bloc would be much easier.

The announcement made at the EU-GCC High-Level Forum on Regional Security and Cooperation in Luxembourg implies that citizens from three countries would get 5-year multiple entry visas to the Schengen zone as the European Commission has adopted three implementing decisions updating the rules on issuing multi-entry visas for the Gulf countries.

Under the new relaxation, citizens of Bahrain, Oman and Saudi Arabia will be eligible for multiple-entry visas, allowing them to visit the EU multiple times over a period of five years with the same visa - a step welcomed both by the citizens and the governments.

It is to be highlighted that under the existing rules, citizens from the United Arab Emirates do not require a visa to travel to the Schengen Area and can stay for up to three months at a time. In a visible contrast, Qatari citizens are required to apply for a visa.

After the implementation of fresh rules, citizens would be able to explore the 29 European countries, as the Schengen zone expanded last February to include Bulgaria and Romania.

The governments of GCC countries have also agreed upon the introduction of a unified visa regime for its citizens after which a visa like the Schengen visa would be enough for citizens to move across the region.

The citizens of oil-rich countries prefer to go to European countries for vacations but are sometimes unable to travel due to the visa hassle. With the fresh rules, the citizens would be better able to plan their holidays and trip in advance. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

02:57 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

IATA warns Pakistan to release airline revenues as economic crunch ...

02:38 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

Thailand extends visa-free entry relaxation for Russia: Details inside

01:23 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

Schengen Visa announced for Saudi citizens, gulf countries: Details ...

01:00 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

Saudi Arabia includes 'Urdu' language in new call center for pilgrims

07:39 PM | 23 Apr, 2024

Iran visa fees in Pakistan: What you need to know

07:58 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

Philippines signs visa-free agreement with this Muslim country: ...

Immigration

09:25 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

UAE family residency visa – minimum income requirements and ...

07:48 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

Saudi Arabia approves 'Road to Makkah' initiative at Karachi airport

04:09 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

24,000 Pakistanis to benefit from Road to Makkah initiative as Hajj ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:57 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

IATA warns Pakistan to release airline revenues as economic crunch lingers on

Gold & Silver

02:56 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

Gold registers recovery as per tola price up by Rs1,100

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 24 April 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293.2 for buying and 296.2 for selling while British Pound hovers at 339.5 for buying, and 343 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.25. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.4
Euro EUR 293.2 296.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 339.5 343
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.25 73.95
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: