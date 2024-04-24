Nazish Jahangir clears the air amid Babar Azam controversy

Amidst all the fuss about her supposed reaction to a marriage proposal from Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam, actor Nazish Jahangir has stepped up to clear the confusion.

There was a screenshot going around online that made it look like she was hitting back at trolls, but she says it's totally fake.

Jahangir wants everyone to know that the screenshot doesn't show what she actually said or did. She's disappointed that someone would spread something like that, and she wants to set the record straight.

"It's sad how these people are trying to twist things and make both me and Babar Azam look bad. It's really a shame," Jahangir said, showing her frustration with the situation.

It all started during a TV program in which the Berukhi star said she would apologize instead of accepting Babar Azam's marriage proposal.

Her statement from the show caused furor online, triggering quick response from Babar's fans who took it as rudeness. Because of all the mean comments and messages she's been getting, Jahangir decided to make her Instagram account private. She just doesn't want to deal with all the negativity anymore.

Jahangir also wants to make it clear that she sees Babar Azam as a brother, just like she does with all national cricketers. She never meant to disrespect him, and she hopes everyone can understand that.

With things getting pretty heated online, Jahangir is asking everyone to stop spreading rumors and being mean to each other. She just wants things to calm down and for people to treat each other with kindness and respect.

By speaking out and clearing things up, Jahangir hopes to put an end to all the confusion and negativity surrounding the situation.