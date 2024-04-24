Gold registers recovery as per tola price up by Rs1,100

KARACHI – Gold registered recovery in domestic market of Pakistan on Wednesday after suffering losses in two previous sessions.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price surged by Rs1,100 to settle at Rs242,000. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs943 to close at Rs207,476.

In international market, the price of gold increased by $11 to settle at $2,320.

Meanwhile, the silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,650 per tola and Rs2,371.94 per 10-gram in international market.

A day earlier, per tola gold price dipped by Rs7,800 to reach Rs240,900. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs6,687 to close at Rs206,533.