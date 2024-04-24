Patients trapped under rubble after Gujrat DHQ hospital’s roof collapses

GUJRAT – Number of patients are trapped under the rubble after roof of a government hospital collapsed in Gujrat city of Punjab on Wednesday.

Reports circulating on social media claim the roof of surgical ward of the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) collapsed leaving several patients stuck under the debris.

Surgical ward is the place where patients are cared for and treated before or after the surgery.

Photos circulating on social media show people trying to rescue their patients, who are calling for help.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken notice of the incident and summoned a detailed report from the secretary health. She also ordered stern action against those involved in this incident.