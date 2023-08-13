Search

Pakistan

Man arrested in Lahore for 'killing, burying' American wife

Web Desk 10:02 PM | 13 Aug, 2023
Man arrested in Lahore for 'killing, burying' American wife

LAHORE – Police on Sunday arrested a man in Lahore's Factory Area for allegedly torturing his American wife to death.

Police arrested the suspect Kazim Khan in the graveyard where had taken his wife's body for burial. Police said that Kazim had physically tortured and killed his American wife Diana Cristo Khan. 

They said the suspect was in the cemetery trying to bury his wife when the grave-digger called the police. Police said they have also seized the murder weapon from the suspect.

The body of the deceased has been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem, the police added. 

Superintendent of Police (SP) Cantt Owais Shafiq said that a case has been registered and the accused is being investigated.

Last year, Sarah Inam, a Pakistani-Canadian married to senior journalist Ayaz Amir's son Shahnawaz, was allegedly murdered by her husband just three months after their marriage. Shahnawaz had allegedly killed his wife Sarah at home after a row over a family issue on September 23.

Shahnawaz, who was arrested by the police at a farmhouse in Islamabad's Chak Shahzad area for being a suspect in his wife's murder, had confessed to committing the crime and said that he "thought" his spouse was having an affair with someone else. The couple was married for just three months.

The police had also registered a first information report (FIR) on the complaint of Station House Officer (SHO) Nawazish Ali Khan under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Decomposed body of Karachi policeman’s wife found in house 

Pakistan

Man arrested in Lahore for 'killing, burying' American wife

