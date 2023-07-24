Search

Decomposed body of Karachi policeman’s wife found in house 

03:03 PM | 24 Jul, 2023
Decomposed body of Karachi policeman’s wife found in house 
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – A body of a police officer's wife was found in a house in Malir district of Karachi a couple of days after the couple held an heated argument. 

Police said the mother of three allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a fan by a rope. They said some neighbours informed the police after two days of smelling something peculiar from a house located in Malir Colony B area near Hussainiya Imam Bargah of Saudabad area.

After police reached the spot and entered the house by breaking a door, the found decomposing body of the woman, who has been identified as Farah and wife of a police official named Qadir Ahmed Khan. 

Qadir Khan is associated with special branch of the Airport Police Station and has two daughters and one son with Farah. He told police that her wife used to quarrel with him on petty issues, adding that two days ago he left the house with the children after she attempted to attack them with a knife. 

He said he and his children had been staying in parking areas for two days. Meanwhile police have launched an investigation into the case after finding his statement suspicious. 

