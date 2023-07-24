What's the relief for consumers in Pakistan using up to 200 units of electricity?

ISLAMABAD – The government would not increase power tariff for consumers using up to 200 units per month as it has approved subsidy to a tune of Rs158 billion for this purpose, an official of the Power Division said.
The official made the revelation as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) heard a government’s petition seeking up to Rs7.50 per unit increase in power tariff.
During the hearing, the Power Division official said no additional burden would be imposed on consumers using up to 200 units.
At which, the Nepra chairman said extending subsidy to protected segment of society was putting extra burden on other customers.
The Power Division official said 40% consumers lived below poverty in the country, who are being provided with subsidy.
When Nepra Member Rafiq Sheikh asked about electricity prices in other countries, a representative of Aptama said only one percent increase cast negative impact on exports. He said they had to pay Rs300 per unit if they opted for alternative source of electricity.
He lamented that electric companies started loadshedding when there are less recoveries and increase in loses.
After hearing arguments, the Nepra chairman reserved the verdict, which will be sent to the federal government.
KARACHI – US dollar continues to gain momentum against the Pakistani rupee in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
During intra-day trading, the dollar was being traded at 288, as rupee sheds over Rs1.50.
Last week, the embattled rupee suffered back-to-back losses against the greenback as it slides down and was settled at 286.81 on Friday.
Money market pundits linked the downward trajectory of the rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.
Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
