What's the relief for consumers in Pakistan using up to 200 units of electricity?

Web Desk 03:33 PM | 24 Jul, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The government would not increase power tariff for consumers using up to 200 units per month as it has approved subsidy to a tune of Rs158 billion for this purpose, an official of the Power Division said.  

The official made the revelation as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) heard a government’s petition seeking up to Rs7.50 per unit increase in power tariff. 

During the hearing, the Power Division official said no additional burden would be imposed on consumers using up to 200 units. 

At which, the Nepra chairman said extending subsidy to protected segment of society was putting extra burden on other customers. 

The Power Division official said 40% consumers lived below poverty in the country, who are being provided with subsidy. 

When Nepra Member Rafiq Sheikh asked about electricity prices in other countries, a representative of Aptama said only one percent increase cast negative impact on exports. He said they had to pay Rs300 per unit if they opted for alternative source of electricity. 

He lamented that electric companies started loadshedding when there are less recoveries and increase in loses.

After hearing arguments, the Nepra chairman reserved the verdict, which will be sent to the federal government.  

