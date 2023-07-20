Search

Pakistan increases electricity price by Rs1.90 per unit

02:17 PM | 20 Jul, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday approved Rs1.90 per unit hike in electricity prices on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for May 2023.

The regulatory authority announced the decision on a petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Authority (CPPA) at the request of power distribution companies (DISCOs), which had demanded Rs2.09 increase in power tariff.

The decision on the petition was reserved on July 5. The additional amount will be collected from consumers in bills for the month of July 2023.

The hike in power tariff will not be applicable to Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and lifeline consumers, NEPRA said.

