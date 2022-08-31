Electricity price up by Rs4.34 per unit in wake of fuel adjustment charges

12:18 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
Electricity price up by Rs4.34 per unit in wake of fuel adjustment charges
ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday increased the electricity tariff by Rs4.34 per unit on account of the fuel cost adjustment for July 2022.

Reports said that the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee (CPPA-G) had requested a positive FCA of Rs4.69 per unit.

The FCA for July 2022 will be charged with the bill of August 2022, which will be paid by all consumer categories of distribution companies, except for the lifeline consumers of all the XWDISCOs.

CPPA said that per unit cost in the month of July was recorded at Rs10.98 while advance fuel cost was Rs6.28 per unit.

The latest hike in power tariff will impose an additional burden of over Rs35 billion on consumers.

The development comes as people across the country are protesting against the imposition of FCA and other taxes on the electricity bills.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced to waive off fuel cost adjustment for people consuming less than 200 units in a month.

