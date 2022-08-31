BISE Gujranwala announces matric result 2022 (Check Results)

LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala on Wednesday announced the results for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II (matriculation).

The candidates can check the results here (https://www.bisegrw.edu.pk/).

Meanwhile, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards also announced the results of Matriculation Examination 2022 today.