BISE Gujranwala announces matric result 2022 (Check Results)
12:23 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala on Wednesday announced the results for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II (matriculation).
The candidates can check the results here (https://www.bisegrw.edu.pk/).
Meanwhile, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards also announced the results of Matriculation Examination 2022 today.
