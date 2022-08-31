Maryam Nawaz falls off stage while addressing flood victims in Rajanpur (VIDEO)

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz remained safe after she fell from a stage while addressing flood victims in far southwestern part of Punjab province on Wednesday.

Video shared on social media shows the PML-N leader standing on temporary stage surrounded by party leaders in Rajanpur when it collapsed.

The 48-year-old politician stumbled briefly after the collapse but she managed to gain the balance and continued her speech.

مریم نواز راجن پور میں سیلاب زدگان کے درمیان اچانک لڑکھڑا گئیں اللہ تعالی مریم نواز کو اپنی خاص حفظ و امان میں رکھیں اور ہر نظر بد سے بچائے آمین یا رب العالمین 🤲🤲

I hope you are okay @MaryamNSharif . May Allah swt always protects you and keep you under the Almighty Blessings. pic.twitter.com/ZERZ53aRiX — Raza Butt 🎙️ (@SocialDigitally) August 31, 2022

Addressing the victims, she said that PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif had instructed him to visit the flood-hit areas to show solidarity with the affectees.

Maryam Nawaz vowed that the government will take all measures for rehabilitation of the victims, who lost their houses after abnormal monsoon rains caused flash floods across the country.

The countrywide death toll has surged above 1,100 while the floods have affected over five million people across the country in different ways.