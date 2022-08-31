Areeba Habib sizzles the internet with vacation pictures
Share
It is quite hard for anyone to ace the acting industry but not the gorgeous Pakistani model turned-actress Areeba Habib. The diva is quite occupied with her hectic schedule owing to her brand photoshoots and back-to-back hit drama serials. Habib keeps her fans and followers updated every now and then with exquisite pictures of her luxurious life.
The Nehar actress was recently seen enjoying vacations in Amsterdam and it is safe to say, Habib looked like an angel on earth with her bewitching beauty.
The Angana actress was spotted enjoying herself to the fullest whilst travelling to spectacular destinations in the Netherlands. Habib set travelling goals with her latest vacation pictures as she donned stylish ensembles.
The Jalan star posed in front of the picturesque buildings and sights in the Netherlands capital.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Habib carved a niche for herself in the showbiz industry in a short span of time, without having any artistic background. Habib worked in numerous drama serials and telefilms including Janbaaz, Qadam Qadam Ishq, Jalan, and Nehar.
Areeba Habib introduces Sher Khan to her fans! 05:01 PM | 21 Jun, 2022
Lollywood diva Areeba Habib has cemented her position in the television industry with her impeccable acting skills and ...
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
-
- Maryam Nawaz falls off stage while addressing flood victims in ...02:16 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- PCB launches sale of tickets for PAK vs ENG T20I series01:15 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- BISE Gujranwala announces matric result 2022 (Check Results)12:23 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Electricity price up by Rs4.34 per unit in wake of fuel adjustment ...12:18 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- ‘I love you all’ – Hira Mani ecstatic on crossing 7 million ...10:44 AM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Maryam Nawaz lambasted for ‘attempting to copy’ Angelina Jolie09:28 PM | 30 Aug, 2022
-
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022