Areeba Habib sizzles the internet with vacation pictures
Web Desk
02:40 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
Areeba Habib sizzles the internet with vacation pictures
Source: File Photo
Share

It is quite hard for anyone to ace the acting industry but not the gorgeous Pakistani model turned-actress Areeba Habib. The diva is quite occupied with her hectic schedule owing to her brand photoshoots and back-to-back hit drama serials. Habib keeps her fans and followers updated every now and then with exquisite pictures of her luxurious life.

The Nehar actress was recently seen enjoying vacations in Amsterdam and it is safe to say, Habib looked like an angel on earth with her bewitching beauty. 

The Angana actress was spotted enjoying herself to the fullest whilst travelling to spectacular destinations in the Netherlands. Habib set travelling goals with her latest vacation pictures as she donned stylish ensembles. 

The Jalan star posed in front of the picturesque buildings and sights in the Netherlands capital.

Habib carved a niche for herself in the showbiz industry in a short span of time, without having any artistic background. Habib worked in numerous drama serials and telefilms including Janbaaz, Qadam Qadam Ishq, Jalan, and Nehar

Areeba Habib introduces Sher Khan to her fans! 05:01 PM | 21 Jun, 2022

Lollywood diva Areeba Habib has cemented her position in the television industry with her impeccable acting skills and ...

More From This Category
‘I love you all’ – Hira Mani ecstatic on ...
10:44 AM | 31 Aug, 2022
Maryam Nawaz lambasted for ‘attempting to ...
09:28 PM | 30 Aug, 2022
Johnny Depp surprises fans at MTV VMAs Show
11:41 PM | 30 Aug, 2022
Netflix celebrates its 25th birthday with a ...
04:13 PM | 30 Aug, 2022
In a first, an Asian man becomes the third ...
09:06 PM | 30 Aug, 2022
Aryan Khan's party pictures with Katrina Kaif's ...
06:42 PM | 30 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Areeba Habib sizzles the internet with vacation pictures
02:40 PM | 31 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr