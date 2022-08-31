Areeba Habib sizzles the internet with vacation pictures

It is quite hard for anyone to ace the acting industry but not the gorgeous Pakistani model turned-actress Areeba Habib. The diva is quite occupied with her hectic schedule owing to her brand photoshoots and back-to-back hit drama serials. Habib keeps her fans and followers updated every now and then with exquisite pictures of her luxurious life.

The Nehar actress was recently seen enjoying vacations in Amsterdam and it is safe to say, Habib looked like an angel on earth with her bewitching beauty.

The Angana actress was spotted enjoying herself to the fullest whilst travelling to spectacular destinations in the Netherlands. Habib set travelling goals with her latest vacation pictures as she donned stylish ensembles.

The Jalan star posed in front of the picturesque buildings and sights in the Netherlands capital.

Habib carved a niche for herself in the showbiz industry in a short span of time, without having any artistic background. Habib worked in numerous drama serials and telefilms including Janbaaz, Qadam Qadam Ishq, Jalan, and Nehar.