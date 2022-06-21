Areeba Habib introduces Sher Khan to her fans!
Share
Lollywood diva Areeba Habib has cemented her position in the television industry with her impeccable acting skills and graceful personality.
Stealing hearts with her versatility and drop-dead gorgeous looks, the Jalan actor dropped an adorable glimpse as Eid preparations are in full swing at her place.
Taking to Instagram, Areeba shared cute videos and photos of the sacrificial animal for fans on Instagram and also thanked Allah.
"Alhamdulillah. Bought our Qurbani animal. Visit @sheikhatthefarm for yours! Meet Sher Khan ????", captioned the Thora Sa Haq star
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Areeba Habib was praised for her performance in the drama serial Nehar co-starring Saboor Aly, Shafaat Ali and Osama Tahir.
Areeba Alvi ties the knot in beautiful ceremony 03:00 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
Pakistani actress Areeba Alvi tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony here the other day. Taking to Instagram, she ...
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Court issues notice to FIA in case against Aamir Liaquat's third wife ...05:51 PM | 21 Jun, 2022
-
-
-
- Election commission reserves verdict in PTI's prohibited funding case04:13 PM | 21 Jun, 2022
- PPP will form next government, says Zardari10:01 AM | 19 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022