Areeba Habib introduces Sher Khan to her fans!

Lollywood diva Areeba Habib has cemented her position in the television industry with her impeccable acting skills and graceful personality.

Stealing hearts with her versatility and drop-dead gorgeous looks, the Jalan actor dropped an adorable glimpse as Eid preparations are in full swing at her place.

Taking to Instagram, Areeba shared cute videos and photos of the sacrificial animal for fans on Instagram and also thanked Allah.

"Alhamdulillah. Bought our Qurbani animal. Visit @sheikhatthefarm for yours! Meet Sher Khan ????", captioned the Thora Sa Haq star

On the work front, Areeba Habib was praised for her performance in the drama serial Nehar co-starring Saboor Aly, Shafaat Ali and Osama Tahir.