Areeba Habib introduces Sher Khan to her fans!
Web Desk
05:01 PM | 21 Jun, 2022
Areeba Habib introduces Sher Khan to her fans!
Source: Instagram
Share

Lollywood diva Areeba Habib has cemented her position in the television industry with her impeccable acting skills and graceful personality.

Stealing hearts with her versatility and drop-dead gorgeous looks, the Jalan actor dropped an adorable glimpse as Eid preparations are in full swing at her place.

Taking to Instagram, Areeba shared cute videos and photos of the sacrificial animal for fans on Instagram and also thanked Allah.

"Alhamdulillah. Bought our Qurbani animal. Visit @sheikhatthefarm for yours! Meet Sher Khan ????", captioned the Thora Sa Haq star

On the work front, Areeba Habib was praised for her performance in the drama serial Nehar co-starring Saboor Aly, Shafaat Ali and Osama Tahir.

Areeba Alvi ties the knot in beautiful ceremony 03:00 PM | 6 Mar, 2022

Pakistani actress Areeba Alvi tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony here the other day. Taking to Instagram, she ...

More From This Category
Court issues notice to FIA in case against Aamir ...
05:51 PM | 21 Jun, 2022
Three arrested over Indian rapper Sidhu ...
05:27 PM | 21 Jun, 2022
Elon Musk’s child to change surname and sever ...
04:41 PM | 21 Jun, 2022
Are SRK and Amitabh Bachchan collaborating for ...
03:22 PM | 21 Jun, 2022
Aamir Liaquat’s ex-wife Syeda Bushra may ...
02:57 PM | 21 Jun, 2022
Faysal Qureshi reveals how he met his wife Sana
12:35 PM | 21 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Court issues notice to FIA in case against Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania Malik
05:51 PM | 21 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr