Areeba Alvi ties the knot in beautiful ceremony

Pakistani actress Areeba Alvi tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony here the other day.

Taking to Instagram, the Anaa actress shared her wedding photos. She looks elegant in the pictures.

Areeba Alvi is a popular Pakistani actress who got fame through her popular debut drama “Anaa” which aired on Hum TV. She played the sister of Usman Mukhtar in the drama.

Areeba is the daughter of very talented actor Shahood Alivi. She also appeared in Parizaad, she has been working in media industry for quite some time.

