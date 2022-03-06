Areeba Alvi ties the knot in beautiful ceremony
03:00 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
Share
Pakistani actress Areeba Alvi tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony here the other day.
Taking to Instagram, the Anaa actress shared her wedding photos. She looks elegant in the pictures.
Areeba Alvi is a popular Pakistani actress who got fame through her popular debut drama “Anaa” which aired on Hum TV. She played the sister of Usman Mukhtar in the drama.
Areeba is the daughter of very talented actor Shahood Alivi. She also appeared in Parizaad, she has been working in media industry for quite some time.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- PAKvAUS – Pakistan new bowling coach Shaun Tait to arrive on March 903:40 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
-
- PIA granted operating licences for two more Chinese cities02:33 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- 100 million Pakistanis now fully vaccinated: Asad Umar02:00 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- ICC Women’s World Cup – India beat Pakistan by 107 runs01:15 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
-
- PPP's Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari thanks followers for love and prayers10:29 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat is an overrated actress, says Farooq Sattar05:55 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021