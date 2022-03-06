PAKvAUS – Pakistan new bowling coach Shaun Tait to arrive on March 9

KARACHI – The newly-appointed bowling coach for Pakistan Shaun Tait will arrive in Pakistan on March 9.

After his arrival, Tait will quarantine himself and join the squad after completing three days in isolation.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had appointed the former Australian cricketer as the bowling coach for national squad for one year period last month.

Tait expressed his pleasure over being appointed and said that Pakistan had several great fast bowlers and it’s a big responsibility to be a bowling coach for this country.

Tait will be taking over his new position after a delay due to his father’s death.