PM Imran announces Rs500B package for South Punjab; warns Opp against no-confidence motion

VEHARI – Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced to spend additional funds worth Rs500 billion for the development of South Punjab during a massive political gathering in Mailsi tehsil of Vehari.

The premier while addressing the gathering said the PTI government took strong measures to provide relief to farmers, which will pave the way for the development of the country.

The government was preparing an Rs132 billion subsidy package to provide cheap urea to the farmers of the country, Khan said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also dares PDM leaders to task over their steps to bring a no-confidence motion against him, warning them of dire consequences in case their endeavor failed. “Are you prepared to face what I will do once the no-confidence move fails,” PM asked opposition-led alliance.

The premier called opposition leaders a 'gang of thugs' fleeing accountability, these people have made a wealthy nation poor. He said absconder like Nawaz Sharif rooting no-confidence motion.

He went on to say that such thugs start to make a joint effort to topple the government when any sort of accountability is initiated against them. The ‘gang of thugs’ deprived Pakistanis of what they deserve and pushed the nation under hefty debt.

Khan said never surrendered before anyone in past and will not do this in the future too. He said he is ready to face the opposition's moves against him.

Addressing farmers’ plight, he said “I'm aware of urea crisis, [therefore], we are importing urea from China which will be here soon. We saved people from coronavirus, we are facing inflation crises, still, we tried best to save people”.

He also added that growers got a record income during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The sharecroppers collected Rs40,000 to Rs50,000 profits at each acre of maize crop, whereas, per acre Rs70,000 to Rs80,000 profits at the cotton crop.

“A constitutional amendment will be presented in the National Assembly to make South Punjab a province. We will see whether PML-N and PPP will support the bill or not.”

Opposition to submit no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan next week

After weeks of meetings and negotiations to oust the Imran Khan-led PTI government before March 23, the opposition parties are set to submit a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly’s secretariat next week.

Reports said drafts of the no-confidence motion and letter for requisitioning the session of the lower house have been prepared to be submitted in the office of NA speaker as opposition parties are fully aware of the fact that Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser may use delaying tactics in summoning the session.

Meanwhile, PML-N and PPP leadership have barred their Members of Parliament (MPs) from traveling abroad keeping in view the likely introduction of a no-confidence motion.