Web Desk
05:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
Indian soldier kills five fellow BSF troops before committing suicide at Amritsar camp
Source: Border Security/File photo
AMRITSAR – An Indian soldier opened fire at his colleagues, killing four of them and injuring another before committing suicide at an army camp in Punjab on Sunday.

“In an unfortunate incident, 5 BSF troops were injured on March 6, due to fratricide committed by Ct Satteppa SK at HQ 144 Bn Khasa, Amritsar. Ct Satteppa SK was also injured in the incident. Out of the 6 injured, 5, including Ct Satteppa, have lost their lives. One of the injured is critical,” the Border Security Force (BSF) officials said in a statement.

The deceased persons include personnel in the ranks of constable and head constable.

Following the incident, top officials of the border force rushed to the spot while a court inquiry has been ordered for the incident and further investigations were underway.

The high number of serving soldiers ending life while on duty depicts stress on soldiers, who are forced to stay away from families for an extended period while many reported several plights.

A report suggested that nearly 800 armed forces personnel committed suicide since Narendra Modi came into power.

