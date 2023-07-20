Army called in to maintain law and order across Pakistan during Muharram

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army has been called in aid to local authorities to maintain law and order situation across Pakistan during Holy month of Muharram ul Haram.

The armed forces will stay in major metropolises till Ashura under Article 245 as 4 companies of army have been called in and multiple points have been allocated for their deployment.

Interior Ministry also notified armed forces deployment in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu along with four provinces. The deployment has been made at the request of authorities during Muharram.

The development comes as Punjab imposed Section 144 till Ashura to maintain law and order. Several other regions also maintained curbs to maintain security during religious observances.

The government also restricted taking out processions, gatherings, and any activities without permission.

Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Imam Husayn Ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), in the first 10 days of Muharram, with some choosing to fast on Ashura – the tenth of Muharram, and the occasion also saw huge processions and gatherings by Shia Muslims.