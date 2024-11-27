Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 27 November 2024

KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan stand at Rs274,300 per tola and 10 grams cost Rs235,168 on November 27, 2024 Wednesday.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 256,208 per tola, 21 Karat at 244,562, and 18 Karat at 209,625.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Gold Type New Price per Tola Rs274,300 per 10 Grams Rs235,168

Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad