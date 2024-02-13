Search

Sarfaraz Ahmed resigns as Quetta Gladiators captain ahead of PSL 9

07:33 PM | 13 Feb, 2024
Sarfaraz Ahmed resigns as Quetta Gladiators captain ahead of PSL 9
Source: File Photo

KARACHI - Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed stepped down as captain of the Quetta Gladiators just four days before the start of the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9).

Reports said Rilee Rossouw has been named as skipper of Gladiators while Saudi Shakeel will be vice-captain of the team. 

Sarfaraz Ahmed reportedly resigned from the position after it was suggested by the team coach Shane Watson. 

He will continue to play as team member in the upcoming mega cricket event. 

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omer had told media that Sarfaraza himself wanted to take break from captaincy. 

It is recalled that Gladiators won the PSL trophy in 2019 under Sarfaraz Ahmed’s captaincy. 

PSL 9 trophy unveiled in Lahore

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 13 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency inched lower against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 13, 2024 amid political instability.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.65.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 282.15
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.65 75.4
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.09 759.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 39.49 39.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.65 41.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 915.92 924.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.21 59.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.12 173.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 734.28 742.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.46 78.16
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 323.85 326.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

