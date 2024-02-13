Sarfaraz Ahmed resigns as Quetta Gladiators captain ahead of PSL 9

KARACHI - Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed stepped down as captain of the Quetta Gladiators just four days before the start of the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9).

Reports said Rilee Rossouw has been named as skipper of Gladiators while Saudi Shakeel will be vice-captain of the team.

Sarfaraz Ahmed reportedly resigned from the position after it was suggested by the team coach Shane Watson.

He will continue to play as team member in the upcoming mega cricket event.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omer had told media that Sarfaraza himself wanted to take break from captaincy.

It is recalled that Gladiators won the PSL trophy in 2019 under Sarfaraz Ahmed’s captaincy.