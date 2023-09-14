Search

Pakistan

Punjab announces free travel on Orange Line train, Metro Bus for limited time

Web Desk
11:19 PM | 14 Sep, 2023
Punjab announces free travel on Orange Line train, Metro Bus for limited time
Source: File Photo

The Punjab government has launched an impressive initiative to provide seniors, people with disabilities, and students in Lahore with accessible and reasonably priced transit.

These groups will be allowed to use the Orange Line and Metro system for free under this new initiative, although for a brief three-month period.

For many Lahore residents who depend on public transport, the announcement is a great relief.

The principal beneficiaries of this effort are senior citizens, people with special needs, and students studying up to the 12th grade. However, there will be a little commuting cost that university students have to pay.

To use the free transport service, older persons must be qualified and have to carry a valid ID card with them.

However, when riding the Orange Line and Metro Bus, students are required to wear a uniform and show their student ID cards.

Punjab CM inaugurates much awaited Orange Line Metro Train project

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

12:31 AM | 13 Sep, 2023

Punjab interim CM Mohsin Naqvi 'stops' demolition of historic school ...

03:48 PM | 12 Sep, 2023

US awards prestigious scholarship to 40 Pakistani students in Punjab

05:08 PM | 11 Sep, 2023

Punjab raises minimum wage for labourers to Rs32,000

11:00 AM | 10 Sep, 2023

Pakistan announces new easy visa regime for businesses

06:42 PM | 9 Sep, 2023

Former Punjab MPAs caught stealing electricity as crackdown continues

02:27 PM | 9 Sep, 2023

Written test results of Multan for SSA, PSA posts in Punjab Police

Advertisement

Latest

11:40 PM | 14 Sep, 2023

Aima Baig exudes elegance in Asim Jofa's latest collection

Horoscope

09:02 AM | 14 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 14 September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 14, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.9 300.15
Euro EUR 322 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 374
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.2 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.25 79
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 796.93 804.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 218.8 220.1
China Yuan CNY 41.22 41.62
Danish Krone DKK 43.08 43.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.28 38.63
Indian Rupee INR 3.62 3.73
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 970.8 979.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.07 64.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.8 178.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 778.3 786.3
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 82.32 83.02
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.98 27.28
Swiss Franc CHF 336.14 338.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.41 8.56

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 14 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,760.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 14 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Karachi PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Islamabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Peshawar PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Quetta PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Sialkot PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Attock PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Gujranwala PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Jehlum PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Multan PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Bahawalpur PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Gujrat PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Nawabshah PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Chakwal PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Hyderabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Nowshehra PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Sargodha PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Faisalabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Mirpur PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and ...

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: