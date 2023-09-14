Punjab announces free travel on Orange Line train, Metro Bus for limited time

The Punjab government has launched an impressive initiative to provide seniors, people with disabilities, and students in Lahore with accessible and reasonably priced transit.

These groups will be allowed to use the Orange Line and Metro system for free under this new initiative, although for a brief three-month period.

For many Lahore residents who depend on public transport, the announcement is a great relief.

The principal beneficiaries of this effort are senior citizens, people with special needs, and students studying up to the 12th grade. However, there will be a little commuting cost that university students have to pay.

To use the free transport service, older persons must be qualified and have to carry a valid ID card with them.

However, when riding the Orange Line and Metro Bus, students are required to wear a uniform and show their student ID cards.