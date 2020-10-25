Punjab CM inaugurates much awaited Orange Line Metro Train project

The fare for the rapid transit system has been kept at Rs40 for a single trip.
Web Desk
01:44 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar inaugurated the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train project today (Sunday).

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Buzdar said, I thank the Chinese government for their help and support in completion of the project. The mega project is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor CPEK.

Pakistan and China have good ties and will continue to extend cooperation in other sectors, he said.

Punjab CM said the service will benefit the people of Lahore and would lessen transport load on Multan Road and would provide a world-class public transport facility to the citizens.

A couple of months ago Punjab government took a ride in the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train that completed its speed test run. The 20-minute test run of the train was conducted at a high speed of over 70km per hour.

The project was initiated in May 2014 while financing for the project was secured in December 2015 when China's Exim Bank agreed to provide a soft loan of $1.55 billion for the project. The construction works on the project began in October 2015.

