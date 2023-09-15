PESHAWAR – The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday barred the authorities from releasing the results for the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023 till September 21.

A high court bench issued the order while hearing multiple petitions filed by candidates, alleging that Bluetooth devices and other cheating methods were used by several applicants. They also sought a retake of the exam to ensure merit in admission process.

The high court has issued notices to PMDC Registrar, Chief Secretary, and Executive Director of the Educational Testing Agency (ETA) and sought their replies till Sept 21 and adjourned the case.

Last week, scores of candidates were arrested on charges of cheating during the MDCAT 2023, which took place on September 10.

Police and local administration had recovered Bluetooth devices from the students during the test.

Earlier this week, Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency, a body that conducts medical entrance exams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has released the summary of results for MDCAT 2023.

Out of registered 46,439 candidates, the summary showed, total 45,640 candidates appeared in the exam for this year.

It said over 110 candidates achieved 190 and above marks in the MCQ-based test while 1,089 candidates got marks between 180 and 189.

The minimum qualifying marks are 43 percent.

Uzra Riaz clinched the first position with 198 marks followed by Haseeb Khan and Mansoor Khan on second and third positions with 197 and 195 marks, respectively.