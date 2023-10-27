Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi barred from flying to China

ISLAMBAD – Former Prime Minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqani Abbasi was barred from going abroad at Islamabad airport as his name is placed on the no-fly list.

Reports said the senior politician reached the airport to fly to China through CZ6008 flight when authorities stopped him from boarding the flight.

Later, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has reopened 28 references including Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi after the Supreme Court nullified amendments to the NAB laws.

Earlier, accountability court had sent back references to the NAB in light of the amendments made to the law during the PDM-led government.

Abbasi has been a strong critic of NAB and calling for abolishing over its involvement in political engineering.