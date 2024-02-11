Search

ad
Lifestyle

WATCH — Arisha Razi Khan ties the knot, sets dance floor on fire

Noor Fatima
05:19 PM | 11 Feb, 2024
Arisha Razi Khan

On the heartwarming occasion of Pakistani actress, Arisha Razi Khan's wedding, heartiest congratulations are pouring in. The famous child actress, who started her career with Mastana Mahi, Na Kaho Tum Mere Nahi, Omar Dadi aur Gharwalay, is now all set to start a new chapter in her life.

Thanks to her impeccable acting prowess in a number of successful television serials and ethereal beauty, the Tanhai star has amassed millions of followers on social media platforms. Keeping her loyal fanbase updated with her wedding shenanigans, the 24-year-old actress has shared her wedding journey with candid moments from her Dua-e-Khair, Dholki, Mayun, and Shendi ceremonies.

More and more videos from the luxurious event are surfacing on the picture-sharing platform, Instagram. The Baba Jani starlet ditched the trendy pastels for her wedding and went for a traditional, more cultural red lehenga for her big day. To match the extravaganza, Khan adorned her look with heavy jewellery, makeup, and other accessories.

To celebrate her big day in style and proving that she is the ultimate bride of the year, Khan set the dance floor on fire with her groovy moves on a number of Bollywood hits. The Laut Ke Chalay Aana starlet proved to be an ace dancer with her electric performance and prompted the audience to cheer for the oh-so-gorgeous bride.

Razi got Nikkahfied to her husband, Abdullah Farrukh, in 2022, in a private ceremony. The actress got into an online spat with the photographer over privacy breaching as she initially did not share the news on social media platforms.

In a now-expired Q&A session on Instagram, Razi was asked if the event was sponsored because she never paid for it, a claim made by the photographer. In response, the Abro actress said, “There were no such terms and policies [that had] been signed from our side that they have the right to upload anything without our consent or permission. The picture the other party has uploaded is an invoice, not the contract, and no name is even there. If the claimed invoice has been generated and paid then why they are saying that we haven’t paid for the event? Even if collaboration/PR is there even then you have no right to share or post without permission or consent of someone.” 

On the other hand, the Karachi-based Studio 86 had also released a statement in response to the Makafat actress, stating that "both sides agreed mutually that when she herself would announce this “happy moment to the public” then the photographer would be able to upload selected pictures approved by her after she granted them permission." 

According to now expired Instagram stories, the page approached Razi for approval before posting the videos and photos but she did not reply to their messages.

WATCH – Arisha Razi dances her heart out at her Dholki

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

05:50 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

Inside Hania Aamir’s star-studded pre-birthday bash

05:19 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Arisha Razi Khan ties the knot, sets dance floor on fire

10:34 PM | 10 Feb, 2024

Sajal Aly shares her two cents on Pakistani elections

08:55 PM | 10 Feb, 2024

Adnan Siddiqui mourns 'death of justice' after Pakistan elections

07:38 PM | 10 Feb, 2024

Malala Yousafzai's take on Pakistan's elections sparks debate

08:05 PM | 9 Feb, 2024

Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane celebrate Aara's first month with family

Lifestyle

09:41 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Is Sana Shoaib Malik on a honeymoon trip?

06:29 PM | 9 Feb, 2024

Sanam Jung opens up about emotional struggles after moving abroad

06:32 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

Elections 2024 and Internet Memes: Here's Pakistanis' voting ...

07:41 PM | 9 Feb, 2024

Nora Fatehi celebrates birthday with friends on luxury yacht

09:03 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

"Let's change Pakistan's destiny!" Cricket stars take to polls

07:19 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

Aurat March protestors lambast authorities over Bushra Bibi's Iddat ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:50 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

Inside Hania Aamir’s star-studded pre-birthday bash

Gold & Silver Rate

03:31 PM | 10 Feb, 2024

Gold price declines by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 11 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 11, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.

On Sunday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 11 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.8 281.55
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.09 751.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.09 39.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.61 59.21
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.12 171.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.13 26.43
Omani Riyal OMR 726.28 734.28
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.55 26.85
Swiss Franc CHF 321.35 323.85
Thai Bhat THB 7.78 7.93

Horoscope

09:15 AM | 11 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope – February 11, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: