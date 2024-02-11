WATCH — Arisha Razi Khan ties the knot, sets dance floor on fire

On the heartwarming occasion of Pakistani actress, Arisha Razi Khan's wedding, heartiest congratulations are pouring in. The famous child actress, who started her career with Mastana Mahi, Na Kaho Tum Mere Nahi, Omar Dadi aur Gharwalay, is now all set to start a new chapter in her life.

Thanks to her impeccable acting prowess in a number of successful television serials and ethereal beauty, the Tanhai star has amassed millions of followers on social media platforms. Keeping her loyal fanbase updated with her wedding shenanigans, the 24-year-old actress has shared her wedding journey with candid moments from her Dua-e-Khair, Dholki, Mayun, and Shendi ceremonies.

More and more videos from the luxurious event are surfacing on the picture-sharing platform, Instagram. The Baba Jani starlet ditched the trendy pastels for her wedding and went for a traditional, more cultural red lehenga for her big day. To match the extravaganza, Khan adorned her look with heavy jewellery, makeup, and other accessories.

To celebrate her big day in style and proving that she is the ultimate bride of the year, Khan set the dance floor on fire with her groovy moves on a number of Bollywood hits. The Laut Ke Chalay Aana starlet proved to be an ace dancer with her electric performance and prompted the audience to cheer for the oh-so-gorgeous bride.

Razi got Nikkahfied to her husband, Abdullah Farrukh, in 2022, in a private ceremony. The actress got into an online spat with the photographer over privacy breaching as she initially did not share the news on social media platforms.

In a now-expired Q&A session on Instagram, Razi was asked if the event was sponsored because she never paid for it, a claim made by the photographer. In response, the Abro actress said, “There were no such terms and policies [that had] been signed from our side that they have the right to upload anything without our consent or permission. The picture the other party has uploaded is an invoice, not the contract, and no name is even there. If the claimed invoice has been generated and paid then why they are saying that we haven’t paid for the event? Even if collaboration/PR is there even then you have no right to share or post without permission or consent of someone.”

On the other hand, the Karachi-based Studio 86 had also released a statement in response to the Makafat actress, stating that "both sides agreed mutually that when she herself would announce this “happy moment to the public” then the photographer would be able to upload selected pictures approved by her after she granted them permission."

According to now expired Instagram stories, the page approached Razi for approval before posting the videos and photos but she did not reply to their messages.