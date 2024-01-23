WATCH – Arisha Razi dances her heart out at her Dholki

Pakistani television darling Arisha Razi Khan has traded scripts for dhol beats as she kicks off her wedding festivities with a dreamy Dholki celebration. Pictures from the event paint a vibrant portrait of joy, laughter, and pure desi revelry.
The 24-year-old actress, who began her journey in the spotlight at the tender age of 3, has blossomed into a force to be reckoned with. From commercials to commercially successful television serials like "Baba Jani", "Hum Sab Umeed Sai Hain", and "Sadqay Tumhare", Khan has built a loyal fan base captivated by her talent and charisma. And now, it's wedding season! After a discreet Nikkah ceremony with Abdullah Farrukh, Khan is basking in the pre-wedding glow.
Her Dholki was a symphony of pastel blue and plum. Speaking of dancing, Khan defied tradition most delightfully. Instead of the customary demure bride, she was a whirlwind of energy, twirling and laughing with family, embracing the joyful chaos with open arms. "Even at my dholki I didn't sit like a traditional bride," she posted, "instead, I started enjoying dancing with my family!"
And dance she did! Khan's adorable Dholki video captures her infectious enthusiasm as she joins the revelry, jumping on the "What Jumka" trend from the Bollywood rom-com "Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani".
Fans filled the comment section with heart emojis and well wishes.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.2 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro hovers around 305 for buying and 308 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.15
|752.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.1
|915.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.32
|59.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.7
|27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.76
|734.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.25
|324.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
