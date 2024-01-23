Search

Lifestyle

WATCH – Arisha Razi dances her heart out at her Dholki

Maheen Khawaja
06:59 PM | 23 Jan, 2024
WATCH – Arisha Razi dances her heart out at her Dholki
Source: Arisha Razi (Instagram)

Pakistani television darling Arisha Razi Khan has traded scripts for dhol beats as she kicks off her wedding festivities with a dreamy Dholki celebration. Pictures from the event paint a vibrant portrait of joy, laughter, and pure desi revelry.

The 24-year-old actress, who began her journey in the spotlight at the tender age of 3, has blossomed into a force to be reckoned with. From commercials to commercially successful television serials like "Baba Jani", "Hum Sab Umeed Sai Hain", and "Sadqay Tumhare", Khan has built a loyal fan base captivated by her talent and charisma. And now, it's wedding season! After a discreet Nikkah ceremony with Abdullah Farrukh, Khan is basking in the pre-wedding glow.

Her Dholki was a symphony of pastel blue and plum. Speaking of dancing, Khan defied tradition most delightfully. Instead of the customary demure bride, she was a whirlwind of energy, twirling and laughing with family, embracing the joyful chaos with open arms. "Even at my dholki I didn't sit like a traditional bride," she posted, "instead, I started enjoying dancing with my family!"

And dance she did! Khan's adorable Dholki video captures her infectious enthusiasm as she joins the revelry, jumping on the "What Jumka" trend from the Bollywood rom-com "Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani".

Fans filled the comment section with heart emojis and well wishes.

WATCH — What qualities does Yumna Zaidi want her husband to have?

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

08:21 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Yumna Zaidi shares her video from gym

07:21 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Zara Noor Abbas flaunts her baby bump

09:21 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Sajal Aly channels her "inner Madhuri Dixit" in latest pictures

03:59 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

What did Sana Javed change her name to after marriage to Shoaib Malik?

07:45 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

WATCH — Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's heartwarming dance ...

05:59 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Arnold Schwarzenegger's alleged oversight on high-value watch sparks ...

Lifestyle

02:58 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Team Sania Mirza and family issue official statement post Shoaib-Sana ...

11:26 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza's post just before ex-husband Shoaib Malik's marriage ...

08:43 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Here's how Ayesha Omar reacted to Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's ...

11:59 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Is Jannat Mirza getting married?

05:06 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Is Sania Mirza marrying Indian pacer Mohammed Shami?

09:59 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

“Don't let Rambo attend Jeeto Pakistan”: Netizen advises Sahiba ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:21 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Yumna Zaidi shares her video from gym

Gold & Silver Rate

04:15 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Gold sees Rs500 per tola increase in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 23 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.2 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

Euro hovers around 305 for buying and 308 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 281.45
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.15 752.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.88 41.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.79 36.14
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.1 915.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.32 59.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.7 27
Omani Riyal OMR 726.76 734.76
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.25 324.75
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Horoscope

08:24 AM | 23 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 23th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: