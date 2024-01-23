WATCH – Arisha Razi dances her heart out at her Dholki

Pakistani television darling Arisha Razi Khan has traded scripts for dhol beats as she kicks off her wedding festivities with a dreamy Dholki celebration. Pictures from the event paint a vibrant portrait of joy, laughter, and pure desi revelry.

The 24-year-old actress, who began her journey in the spotlight at the tender age of 3, has blossomed into a force to be reckoned with. From commercials to commercially successful television serials like "Baba Jani", "Hum Sab Umeed Sai Hain", and "Sadqay Tumhare", Khan has built a loyal fan base captivated by her talent and charisma. And now, it's wedding season! After a discreet Nikkah ceremony with Abdullah Farrukh, Khan is basking in the pre-wedding glow.

Her Dholki was a symphony of pastel blue and plum. Speaking of dancing, Khan defied tradition most delightfully. Instead of the customary demure bride, she was a whirlwind of energy, twirling and laughing with family, embracing the joyful chaos with open arms. "Even at my dholki I didn't sit like a traditional bride," she posted, "instead, I started enjoying dancing with my family!"

And dance she did! Khan's adorable Dholki video captures her infectious enthusiasm as she joins the revelry, jumping on the "What Jumka" trend from the Bollywood rom-com "Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani".

Fans filled the comment section with heart emojis and well wishes.