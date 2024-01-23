Actress Ammara Chauhdry becomes a licensed commercial pilot

Looks like Pakistani entertainment industry's notable names are proving themselves to be all-rounders with a list of talents and showcasing versatility in all walks of life. After Khuda Aur Mohabbat star Imran Abbas, actress Ammara Chauhdry has also announced that she stepped into the world of aeronautics and became a licensed commercial pilot.

While Abbas quit flying because of lack of interest, Chauhdry eventually committed to her hobby and turned it into her profession.

Chauhdry is an up and coming star in the constellation of Pakistani showbiz industry. The starlet has shown remarkable acting prowess in a number of television dramas including Chandni Begum, Balaa, Meri Guriya, Ghairat, Rishtay Biktay Hain, Mann-e-Iltija and more.

Thanks to her talent, Chauhdry has amassed a whopping 63.2K fan following on Instagram where she regularly shares candid moments from her professional and private life.

Upon her achievement, the Balaa actress took to the picture-sharing app and announced to her fans that she is “finally a licensed commercial pilot!” and added a set of pictures of herself posing next to a plane in her pilot uniform.

“Alhamdulilah,” the star wrote to express her gratitude in the caption.

“I was waiting for my birthday to share this great blessing of Allah with you all. Finally a licensed commercial pilot!” Chauhdry added.

Social media users chimed in and congratulated the actress on her success.

But her pilot journey wasn't without its fair share of obstacles. The actress reportedly had to reason with her parents before stepping into the field, citing that they believed women do not have a bright future in the field of aeronautics. To this, Chauhdry responded that no profession is tough if the individual is passionate enough.