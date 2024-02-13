Karachi-based tennis player dies under mysterious conditions

ISLAMABAD – A tennis player from Karachi was found dead in her room under mysterious circum stances in the federal capital of Islamabad.

Zainab Ali Naqvi had come to the capital city to play the tennis tournament a few days back.

The Pakistan Tennis Federal in a statement said that Zainab played her last match on February 12 night and later she took shower.

It said that her body was recovered from the room after breaking the door. Naqvi was a top player of tennis in the Karachi region.

The Pakistan Tennis Federation has issued an obituary on her demise. PTF President Aisamul Haq Qureshi and other officials have expressed sorrow over her sudden death.