Search

ad
Sports

Karachi-based tennis player dies under mysterious conditions

05:26 PM | 13 Feb, 2024
Karachi-based tennis player dies under mysterious conditions
Source: Social media

ISLAMABAD – A tennis player from Karachi was found dead in her room under mysterious circum stances in the federal capital of Islamabad.

Zainab Ali Naqvi had come to the capital city to play the tennis tournament a few days back. 

The Pakistan Tennis Federal in a statement said that Zainab played her last match on February 12 night and later she took shower. 

It said that her body was recovered from the room after breaking the door. Naqvi was a top player of tennis in the Karachi region. 

The Pakistan Tennis Federation has issued an obituary on her demise. PTF President Aisamul Haq Qureshi and other officials have expressed sorrow over her sudden death. 

Aisam-ul-Haq to lead Pakistan's tennis squad against India in Davis Cup

Facebook Comments

Sports

05:26 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Karachi-based tennis player dies under mysterious conditions

12:32 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

PSL 9 trophy unveiled in Lahore

06:37 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Australian legend Michael Clarke joins PSL 2024 commentary panel

04:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Shadab Khan pens heartfelt wedding anniversary note for wife

02:01 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

PSL9 trophy unveiling ceremony all set for tomorrow

09:34 AM | 12 Feb, 2024

Australia stun India to lift U19 World Cup 2024

Sports

08:25 PM | 10 Feb, 2024

Aisamul Haq elected president of Pakistan Tennis Federation

Advertisement

Latest

05:36 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

PPP decides to support PML-N’s candidate for PM slot, refuses to join govt

Gold & Silver Rate

02:37 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 13 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency inched lower against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 13, 2024 amid political instability.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.65.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 282.15
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.65 75.4
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.09 759.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 39.49 39.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.65 41.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 915.92 924.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.21 59.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.12 173.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 734.28 742.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.46 78.16
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 323.85 326.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:22 AM | 13 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 13th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: