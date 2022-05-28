Pakistan clean sweep 3-match T20 series against Sri Lanka
KARACHI – Team Pakistan displayed another dominating performance to beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in the third and final Twenty20 international.
Women in Green opted to bat first, after winning the toss, while the visitors managed to score 107/8 in the limited-overs.
Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu remained the highest run-scorer in the innings with 37 runs in 38 balls. Hasini Perera smashed 24 runs in five overs.
The duo provided a 69-run stand for the first wicket but, once the partnership was broken, Pakistan dominated proceedings.
For Pakistani side, Nida Dar, Tuba Hassan, and Kainat Imtiaz got one scalp each. Chasing the easy target, Opener Muneeba Ali remained the top scorer with 25 runs while Aliya Raiz scored 17 runs.
Skipper Bismah Maroof remained unbeaten on 15 runs which included the winning shot.
Pakistani captain after clinching the series gave credit to the players. She also commended Tuba who played in the debut series. Bismah vowed to continue the momentum for the upcoming ODI series as that carries points as well.
Lankan captain Captain said the batters didn’t perform well. She maintained that many players need to trust their hitting abilities however she commended the fight.
Earlier, Pakistan secured victory in the previous two games. Team Green mow down a target of 103 in the second game
