Unstoppable at 79: Amitabh Bachchan all set to star in 'Uunchai'

Noor Fatima
10:28 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
Unstoppable at 79: Amitabh Bachchan all set to star in 'Uunchai'
Source: Amitabh Bachan (Instagram)
Share

Legendary Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan is often called the 'Shenshaah of Bollywood' given his roles in blockbusters like Don, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and Paa among many others.

Even at the age of 79, the actor is quick on his feet and always ready to show his extraordinary acting skills.

Recently, Bachchan revealed the poster of his upcoming movie Uunchai starring Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta. The film is all set to be released on November 11, 2022.

Bachchan shared the picture on his Instagram with a caption: “Celebrate #FriendshipDay with the first visual of our upcoming #Rajshrifim #Uunchai."

The veteran actor is gearing up for his comeback and he shared this news on Twitter.  

Bachchan is also working on Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The actor made his debut in Bollywood in 1969 with the film Saat Hindustani

Are SRK and Amitabh Bachchan collaborating for ... 03:22 PM | 21 Jun, 2022

Bollywood King Khan Shah Rukh Khan has sent the rumour mill abuzz as speculation has begun that SRK might reunite with ...

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrates ... 03:00 PM | 11 Oct, 2021

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan continues to prove that age is just a number as he turns 79 today.  An ...

More From This Category
Shehryar Munawar talks about marrying a widow
08:56 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
Sana Javed delights fans with stunning pictures
05:51 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
Sonya Hussayn gears up for empowered character in ...
09:49 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
Haroon Kadwani wins hearts with latest video
04:54 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
Hania Aamir is all smiles in latest viral pictures
04:28 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
Pakistani stars celebrate Arshad Nadeem’s ...
03:51 PM | 8 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shehryar Munawar talks about marrying a widow
08:56 PM | 8 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr