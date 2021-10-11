Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 79th birthday in style
03:00 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 79th birthday in style
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan continues to prove that age is just a number as he turns 79 today. 

An impressive filmography for the senior Bachchan, he starred in more than 150 Hindi films with a career spanning more than 4 decades.

Apart from his work diary which is spilling with success, his glorious journey continues to be celebrated by the film fraternity and the massive fan following.

Marking his 79th birthday, the Pink actor took to Instagram and shared a birthday special post and captioned,

“Walking into the 80th.” In the shared picture, the star, who is known as the Shahenshah of Indian cinema, donned the casual look with perfection.

Twitter cannot stop showering praises on him on his birthday and an overwhelming amount of love and best wishes have been directed towards him.

Flooding the internet with the heartiest wishes, posts and pictures, celebrations have begun for Big B's special day.

On the work front, he will be gracing the big screen with Rumi Jaffery directorial Chehre with Emraan Hashmi and Krystle D’Souza. Moreover, the actor has Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra in the pipeline.

