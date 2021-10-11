Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 79th birthday in style
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan continues to prove that age is just a number as he turns 79 today.
An impressive filmography for the senior Bachchan, he starred in more than 150 Hindi films with a career spanning more than 4 decades.
Apart from his work diary which is spilling with success, his glorious journey continues to be celebrated by the film fraternity and the massive fan following.
Marking his 79th birthday, the Pink actor took to Instagram and shared a birthday special post and captioned,
“Walking into the 80th.” In the shared picture, the star, who is known as the Shahenshah of Indian cinema, donned the casual look with perfection.
Twitter cannot stop showering praises on him on his birthday and an overwhelming amount of love and best wishes have been directed towards him.
Wishing a very happy birthday to Amitabh Bachchan, a Bollywood legend and a highly talented and charismatic man whose charm and energy are still incredibly captivating. And yes, Big B is surely getting only better with age ❤❤❤❤#AmitabhBachchan #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/rVEgTeodMb— Eva Andrea (@EvaAndrea0407) October 10, 2021
जन्मदिन मुबारक, सुप्रीमो अमित @SrBachchan! #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/FRPF2mMiZn— Bharat Tiwari (@BharatTiwari) October 11, 2021
Happy Birthday @SrBachchan ????
Birthday Wishes On Behalf Of @mammukka Fans ????#HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/TwRyouSsBv— Megastar Addicts (@MegastarAddicts) October 11, 2021
The Shahenshah of Indian Cinema.
Here's wishing the legendary actor @SrBachchan garu a very happy birthday, also wishing you great health & long life.#HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/PfweLoAcVV— Geetha Arts (@GeethaArts) October 11, 2021
Wishing you a Happy Birthday @SrBachchan ????????
One of the most influential actors in the history of Indian cinema#HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/LnElWB08jz— Rudra Desai (@rudradesai22) October 11, 2021
Flooding the internet with the heartiest wishes, posts and pictures, celebrations have begun for Big B's special day.
On the work front, he will be gracing the big screen with Rumi Jaffery directorial Chehre with Emraan Hashmi and Krystle D’Souza. Moreover, the actor has Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra in the pipeline.
