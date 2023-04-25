Shahroz Sabzwari recounts mugging experience

Street crime has been a persistent issue in Karachi for many years. The residents have been subjected to various crimes such as snatchings, kidnappings, and even murders, causing fear and anxiety among the people. Recently, famous Pakistani actor Shahroz Sabzwari recounted his own experience with street crime on Rabia Anum's Eid show.

During the show, Shahroz Sabzwari revealed that he was once travelling late at night while his cousin Momal Sheikh was getting married.

He encountered a notorious kidnapping gang who stopped his car and got inside. They took away his phone and money and also made him use his bank cards at different ATMs to withdraw cash.

Shahroz and his father Behroze Sabzwari expressed their gratitude that the kidnappers did not recognise Shahroz who is the son of Bahroze Sabzwari, which could have led to a much worse outcome. They thanked Allah for their safety and that the situation did not escalate further.

Street crimes in Karachi have been a major issue for many years, causing unrest and fear among the residents. Many have called for more effective measures to be taken to tackle the issue.

On the work front, Sabzwari will be next seen in Babylicious alongside his ex-wife Syra.