Search

Lifestyle

Mohib Mirza and Sanam Saeed celebrate their first Eid as newlyweds

Maheen Khawaja 06:06 PM | 25 Apr, 2023
Mohib Mirza and Sanam Saeed celebrate their first Eid as newlyweds
Source: Mohib Mirza (Instagram)

The celebrity couple Mohib Mirza and Sanam Saeed recently announced their marriage, much to the excitement of their fans. The duo, who has been known for their incredible on-screen chemistry, revealed their relationship during a TV show appearance. Following the confirmation, the couple has been seen together at several events, capturing the attention and admiration of their fans.

Now, they celebrated the third day of Eid at their home, and Mohib took to social media to share some lovely snapshots of their celebration.

The pictures captured the couple's joyous moments, including Sanam looking ravishing in a beautiful yellow dress, while Mohib looked dapper in a traditional white kurta. Fans were thrilled to see the lovebirds sharing their happy moments, and the pictures went viral on social media platforms.

"Rehmat ????teesra din aur Dil se Eid Mubarak ❤️"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mohib Mirza (@mohibmirza)

Mohib and Sanam are both renowned actors in Pakistan's entertainment industry, and their fans have adored their on-screen performances. The couple's marriage has now given their fans even more reasons to cherish them.

They are both phenomenal and versatile actors of Lollywood and have worked together on many projects including two Pakistani movies Bachana and Ishrat Made in China besides a number of famous soap operas including Firaaq, and the Deedan

Sanam Saeed and Mohib Mirza make their first public appearance as a couple

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Jannat Mirza’s latest pictures break the internet

11:08 AM | 25 Apr, 2023

Saba Qamar is a vision to behold this Eid

07:00 PM | 24 Apr, 2023

Ushna Shah and husband Hamza Amin celebrate Eid in Vienna

12:01 AM | 24 Apr, 2023

Watch how Lollywood stars dressed up for Eid ul Fitr

07:06 PM | 23 Apr, 2023

Hania Aamir's Eid outfit exudes Disney princess vibes

08:27 PM | 23 Apr, 2023

Shoaib Malik denies divorce rumours with Sania Mirza

01:00 PM | 23 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Healthcare company pills out investment of millions over biased Malta ...

07:11 PM | 25 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 25, 2023

09:06 AM | 25 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 25, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 25, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.04
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.61
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 25 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,500 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,470.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Karachi PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Islamabad PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Peshawar PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Quetta PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Sialkot PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Attock PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Gujranwala PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Jehlum PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Multan PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Bahawalpur PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Gujrat PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Nawabshah PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Chakwal PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Hyderabad PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Nowshehra PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Sargodha PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Faisalabad PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Mirpur PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: