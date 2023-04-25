Mohib Mirza and Sanam Saeed celebrate their first Eid as newlyweds

The celebrity couple Mohib Mirza and Sanam Saeed recently announced their marriage, much to the excitement of their fans. The duo, who has been known for their incredible on-screen chemistry, revealed their relationship during a TV show appearance. Following the confirmation, the couple has been seen together at several events, capturing the attention and admiration of their fans.

Now, they celebrated the third day of Eid at their home, and Mohib took to social media to share some lovely snapshots of their celebration.

The pictures captured the couple's joyous moments, including Sanam looking ravishing in a beautiful yellow dress, while Mohib looked dapper in a traditional white kurta. Fans were thrilled to see the lovebirds sharing their happy moments, and the pictures went viral on social media platforms.

"Rehmat ????teesra din aur Dil se Eid Mubarak ❤️"

Mohib and Sanam are both renowned actors in Pakistan's entertainment industry, and their fans have adored their on-screen performances. The couple's marriage has now given their fans even more reasons to cherish them.

They are both phenomenal and versatile actors of Lollywood and have worked together on many projects including two Pakistani movies Bachana and Ishrat Made in China besides a number of famous soap operas including Firaaq, and the Deedan.