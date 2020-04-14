Mahira Khan, Mansha Pasha remember Mashal Khan on his third death anniversary

Sheherbano Syed
02:37 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
Mahira Khan, Mansha Pasha remember Mashal Khan on his third death anniversary
Share

Mashal Khan’s death in 2017 inspired thousands of social media tributes and celebrities including Mahira Khan, Mansha Pasha and Fatima Bhutto are still remembering him on his third death anniversary on Monday.

The student activist was lynched because he had been accused of committing  blasphemy.

The Raees star shared a picture of Mashal on social media and wrote: “We failed you.”

Mansha, on the other hand, wrote, “Mashal Khan’s death reminds us of things that remain always true: That voices of reason are often met with loud and violent dissent. That some will justify violence by twisting ur words against you. And that you will be the one to live on, long after they are gone.”

Renowned author Fatima Bhutto took to Instagram to honour Mashal.

She posted a picture of him, accompanied by a caption that read: “Shaheed Mashal Khan

For the brave and defiant are never forgotten.”

The 26-year-old was stripped, drubbed and shot by a gang made up mostly of students in April 2017. After this brutal torture, Khan was thrown from the second floor of his dormitory at Abdul Wali Khan university in the north-western city of Mardan.

Consequently, the court handed 25 persons jail sentence, five others multiple terms of life imprisonment, sentenced one person to death, while exonerating 26 others.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Mahira Khan, Mansha Pasha remember Mashal Khan on ...
02:37 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
Abdullah Qureshi pays tribute to doctors in his ...
01:43 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
Celebrities stuck in Thailand are finally coming ...
01:33 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
'Game Of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju recovers ...
01:12 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
Mawra Hocane reveals 'Aangan' will be released on ...
01:03 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
Indian film body warns singers against online ...
12:54 PM | 14 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan, Mansha Pasha remember Mashal Khan on his third death anniversary
02:37 PM | 14 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr