Khubaib Foundation – “Kafalat Programme” Initiative to Fight COVID-19

04:35 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
KARACHI - In light of the recent health crisis, Khubaib Foundations has started a campaign called “Kafalat Programme.” It is a Contributory Provident Fund exclusively for the Needy, 0rphan and Captives of our society. The underlying agenda of the campaign is to prevent Yateem, Miskeen and Aseer (Prisoners), from hunger and starvation while the country observes a complete lockdown.

The Chairman of Khubaib Foundation, Nadeem Ahmed Khan, believes in serving humanity in need. Sharing his outlook on the current pandemic he said: “These are the testing times for the humanity by Allah and He requires us to stay united and stand by each other to appease his Greatness.” Under his supervision, the Foundation has already distributed thousands of Ration Bags in various provinces of the country. However, to continue with the cause the Foundation requires more Funds.

People living in Pakistan and abroad could contribute to this great cause for humanity by sending Zakat and Donations to the details below:

