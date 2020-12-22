Six killed, 10 injured in Karachi boiler explosion

06:55 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
KARACHI – At least six persons were killed and ten others injured after a boiler of an ice factory exploded in new Karachi area on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near Saba Cinema, leading to the collapse of the factory, said DSP Moeeenuddin.

He said that the explosion was powerful enough that it extensively damaged the nearby building. The police officer said that some workers are feared to be trapped under the rubble of the ice factory.

Teams of Rangers, police, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) are still carrying out rescue activities to retrieve the trapped people.

Injured persons have been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Emergency where an emergency desk has also been established for the relatives of the victims. 

