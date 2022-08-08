Neizens troll Sajal Aly for playing Fatimah Jinnah in 'Madar-e-Millat'
Share
The upcoming Pakistani series on Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah consists of three seasons.
Covering different phases of the life of Madar-e Millat Fatima Jinnah, the series is currently under production. Sajal Aly and Samiya Mumtaz will portray Madar-e-Millat in different eras of her life.
Yesterday, the first look of the series was shared with the public that depicted three eras of Fatima Jinnah's life, one in Bombay, the other in Lahore and another in Karachi. The first glimpse of Sajal Aly as Fatima Jinnah came to light and the internet has a polarising opinion on this role.
Netizens trolled the actress for her expressions and portrayal of Fatima Jinnah, an important figure in the Pakistani history post-partition. Fans criticised the cast and said that a taller and happier face should have played Madar-e-Millat.
In light of the current recession in Pakistan and the plight of people during crises, such thought-provoking and patriotism-inducing shows are crucial to uplift the spirits of the nation.
Sajal Aly is a seasoned actress who not only made a Bollywood debut alongside Sri Devi but is now working on an international project produced by Jemima Goldsmith.
Sajal Aly to portray Fatima Jinnah in upcoming ... 09:42 PM | 4 Aug, 2022
The pre and post partition struggles of the Muslims in the subcontinent has always been a sensitive topic for ...
Sajal Aly’s first look from new international ... 01:08 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
Brilliant Pakistani actress Sajal Aly made headlines for signing an international project with Jemima Goldsmith for her ...
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Neizens troll Sajal Aly for playing Fatimah Jinnah in 'Madar-e-Millat'10:52 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
-
-
- Brutal assault by security guard leaves Karachi woman unconscious ...09:29 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
-
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022