Neizens troll Sajal Aly for playing Fatimah Jinnah in 'Madar-e-Millat'

The upcoming Pakistani series on Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah consists of three seasons.

Covering different phases of the life of Madar-e Millat Fatima Jinnah, the series is currently under production. Sajal Aly and Samiya Mumtaz will portray Madar-e-Millat in different eras of her life.

Yesterday, the first look of the series was shared with the public that depicted three eras of Fatima Jinnah's life, one in Bombay, the other in Lahore and another in Karachi. The first glimpse of Sajal Aly as Fatima Jinnah came to light and the internet has a polarising opinion on this role.

Netizens trolled the actress for her expressions and portrayal of Fatima Jinnah, an important figure in the Pakistani history post-partition. Fans criticised the cast and said that a taller and happier face should have played Madar-e-Millat.

In light of the current recession in Pakistan and the plight of people during crises, such thought-provoking and patriotism-inducing shows are crucial to uplift the spirits of the nation.

Sajal Aly is a seasoned actress who not only made a Bollywood debut alongside Sri Devi but is now working on an international project produced by Jemima Goldsmith.

