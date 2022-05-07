Dr Aamir Liaquat pens a heartfelt message for his children
PTI lawmaker and popular televangelist Dr Aamir Liaquat has been making headlines after the announcement of his third marriage and political scandals.
However, this time he fueled speculation rumours regarding a rift with his children. This Eid, the 49-year-old controversial personality took to his Instagram handle as he called out for his children from his first marriage with Syeda Bushra Iqbal.
He posted a picture with his daughter Dua and son Ahmed as he gave them a special message that they might regret not meeting him after his death since they are not availing the chance currently.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Aamir Liaquat announced his third marriage with Syeda Dania Shah a day after his second wife Syeda Tuba confirmed that she had taken divorced him.
Later, Dania had declined the news circulating on social media of her divorce, calling it false and urging people to "stop spreading rumours" of a divorce from Liaquat.
