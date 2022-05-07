Dr Aamir Liaquat pens a heartfelt message for his children

Web Desk
04:49 PM | 7 May, 2022
Dr Aamir Liaquat pens a heartfelt message for his children
Source: Aamir Liaquat / Syeda Bushra (Instagram)
Share

PTI lawmaker and popular televangelist Dr Aamir Liaquat has been making headlines after the announcement of his third marriage and political scandals.

However, this time he fueled speculation rumours regarding a rift with his children. This Eid, the 49-year-old controversial personality took to his Instagram handle as he called out for his children from his first marriage with Syeda Bushra Iqbal.

He posted a picture with his daughter Dua and son Ahmed as he gave them a special message that they might regret not meeting him after his death since they are not availing the chance currently.

Earlier, Aamir Liaquat announced his third marriage with Syeda Dania Shah a day after his second wife Syeda Tuba confirmed that she had taken divorced him.

Later, Dania had declined the news circulating on social media of her divorce, calling it false and urging people to "stop spreading rumours" of a divorce from Liaquat. 

Aamir Liaquat Hussain vows to defend Imran Khan ... 10:35 AM | 5 May, 2022

KARACHI – Disgruntled PTI leader and TV host Aamir Liaquat Hussain announced to not spare those who will be ...

More From This Category
Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania Shah files for ...
05:39 PM | 7 May, 2022
Mansha Pasha's family constructs mosque to honour ...
06:30 PM | 7 May, 2022
WATCH – Mehwish Hayat spotted vacationing in ...
06:02 PM | 7 May, 2022
Neelum Muneer and Ahsan Khan's dance video goes ...
05:08 PM | 7 May, 2022
Yasir Nawaz advises Alizeh Shah after bad working ...
06:40 PM | 6 May, 2022
Mahira Khan feels she is 'cursed' when it comes ...
09:25 PM | 6 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania Shah files for divorce
05:39 PM | 7 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr