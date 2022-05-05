Aami Liaquat Hussain vows to defend Imran Khan against ‘character assassination plot’

KARACHI – Disgruntled PTI leader and TV host Aamir Liaquat Hussain announced to not spare those who will be involved in any character assassination drive against former prime minister Imran Khan.

Hussain, who has been protesting against the discriminatory behaviour of the PTI chairman, said in a tweet that reports are rife that a plot is being hatched to assassinate Khan’s character after Eidul Fitr.

Addressing the incumbent government of coalition parties, the televangelist said that he is in the Opposition for Pakistan and its armed forces.

خبریں مل رہی ہیں کہ عمران خان کی کردارکشی کے منصوبے تیار ہیں،حکومت یاد رکھے، پاکستان اورافواج پاکستان کےلیےاپوزیشن بنچز پرہوں، میں نے آپ کو ووٹ نہیں دیا،خان صاحب غدار اور لوٹےکی رٹ نہ لگاتےتو دور نہ ہوتےلیکن ان کے کردارپرحملہ ہوا تو کسی کی دستارسرپرنہیں رہے گی،وعدہ ہے دھمکی نہیں! — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) May 4, 2022

“I distanced myself from PTI because of Khan’s allegations of treason,” he said while referring to PTI lawmakers who parted ways with Imran Khan during no-confidence motion episode.

However, Aamir Liaquat vowed that no one will be spared if Imran Khan is targeted in any character assassination drive.

On Wednesday, the PTI chief in an interview with actor Shan Shahid claimed that material is being prepared for his character assassination by his opponents.