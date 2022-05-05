Aami Liaquat Hussain vows to defend Imran Khan against ‘character assassination plot’
Share
KARACHI – Disgruntled PTI leader and TV host Aamir Liaquat Hussain announced to not spare those who will be involved in any character assassination drive against former prime minister Imran Khan.
Hussain, who has been protesting against the discriminatory behaviour of the PTI chairman, said in a tweet that reports are rife that a plot is being hatched to assassinate Khan’s character after Eidul Fitr.
Addressing the incumbent government of coalition parties, the televangelist said that he is in the Opposition for Pakistan and its armed forces.
خبریں مل رہی ہیں کہ عمران خان کی کردارکشی کے منصوبے تیار ہیں،حکومت یاد رکھے، پاکستان اورافواج پاکستان کےلیےاپوزیشن بنچز پرہوں، میں نے آپ کو ووٹ نہیں دیا،خان صاحب غدار اور لوٹےکی رٹ نہ لگاتےتو دور نہ ہوتےلیکن ان کے کردارپرحملہ ہوا تو کسی کی دستارسرپرنہیں رہے گی،وعدہ ہے دھمکی نہیں!— Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) May 4, 2022
“I distanced myself from PTI because of Khan’s allegations of treason,” he said while referring to PTI lawmakers who parted ways with Imran Khan during no-confidence motion episode.
Aamir Liaquat quits PTI, calls Imran Khan ... 09:59 AM | 4 Apr, 2022
KARACHI – Aamir Liaquat Hussain parted way with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf after President Arif Alvi dissolved the ...
However, Aamir Liaquat vowed that no one will be spared if Imran Khan is targeted in any character assassination drive.
On Wednesday, the PTI chief in an interview with actor Shan Shahid claimed that material is being prepared for his character assassination by his opponents.
Character assassination drive being planned ... 10:02 PM | 5 May, 2022
LAHORE – PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan claimed that his political rivals are preparing ...
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
-
- Pakistan to open first public school for Sikh community in Peshawar ...02:47 PM | 5 May, 2022
- Pakistan to send emergency aid to flood-hit Afghanistan02:08 PM | 5 May, 2022
- County Championship 2022 - Hasan Ali wins Player of the Month award01:33 PM | 5 May, 2022
- Punjab governor requests soldiers to put CM Hamza in jail12:52 PM | 5 May, 2022
- Malala exudes couple goals with husband Asser Malik on Eidul Fitr09:38 PM | 4 May, 2022
- First Muslim Marvel superhero wishes Pakistani fans a happy Eid08:52 PM | 4 May, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities wear their finest on Eidul Fitr; see pictures05:37 PM | 4 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022