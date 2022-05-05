US Secretary of State Blinken contracts Covid-19
Share
NEW YORK – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tested positive for COVID-19, the State Department said on Wednesday.
“The Secretary is fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus and is experiencing only mild symptoms,” it said, adding that the secretary will continue to work virtually.
Blinker would be unable to unveil the US policy on China on Thursday due to infection.
"In accordance with the CDC guidelines and in consultation with the Department’s Bureau of Medical Services, the Secretary will isolate at home and maintain a virtual work schedule. He looks forward to returning to the Department and resuming his full duties and travels as soon as possible," read the statement.
Blinker took the test after he developed symptoms and it came back positive.
The State Department said that President Joe Biden is not being considered a close contact as the secretary of state did not hold meeting with him for several days.
However, Blinken met several people in past few days, including Swedish Prime Minister Ann Linde and Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard at the State Department.
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
-
- Pakistan to open first public school for Sikh community in Peshawar ...02:47 PM | 5 May, 2022
- Pakistan to send emergency aid to flood-hit Afghanistan02:08 PM | 5 May, 2022
- County Championship 2022 - Hasan Ali wins Player of the Month award01:33 PM | 5 May, 2022
- Punjab governor requests soldiers to put CM Hamza in jail12:52 PM | 5 May, 2022
- Malala exudes couple goals with husband Asser Malik on Eidul Fitr09:38 PM | 4 May, 2022
- First Muslim Marvel superhero wishes Pakistani fans a happy Eid08:52 PM | 4 May, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities wear their finest on Eidul Fitr; see pictures05:37 PM | 4 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022