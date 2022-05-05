County Championship 2022 - Hasan Ali wins Player of the Month award

Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali added another feather to his cap by showing impressive performance in the ongoing County Championship 2022.

While representing Lancashire County Cricket Club, Hasan Ali took twenty wickets last month to win the title of Hilton Player of the Month for April.

Hasan claimed five-wicket haul twice in two innings in April. Hasan took five wickets in the first innings and a single in the second against Hampshire club.

While playing against Gloucestershire, the right-arm pacer took nine wickets in two innings.

Lancashire Cricket appreciated Hasan Ali’s performance on Twitter said: "Your @Hilton Player of the Month for April, is... @RealHa55an!"

🌹 #RedRoseTogether — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) May 4, 2022