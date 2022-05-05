County Championship 2022 - Hasan Ali wins Player of the Month award
Share
Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali added another feather to his cap by showing impressive performance in the ongoing County Championship 2022.
While representing Lancashire County Cricket Club, Hasan Ali took twenty wickets last month to win the title of Hilton Player of the Month for April.
Hasan claimed five-wicket haul twice in two innings in April. Hasan took five wickets in the first innings and a single in the second against Hampshire club.
While playing against Gloucestershire, the right-arm pacer took nine wickets in two innings.
Lancashire Cricket appreciated Hasan Ali’s performance on Twitter said: "Your @Hilton Player of the Month for April, is... @RealHa55an!"
🥁 Your @Hilton Player of the Month for April, is... @RealHa55an! 👏— Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) May 4, 2022
Hassan sat down to talk life at Lancs, as a guest on our new monthly Red Rose Review show, in the #LancsTV studio 🎬 ⤵️
🌹 #RedRoseTogether
Hassan Ali joins Lancashire for debut in ... 01:19 PM | 2 Mar, 2022
LONDON – Pakistan’s star pacer Hassan Ali was signed by Lancashire Cricket for the six matches of the 2022 ...
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
-
- Pakistan to open first public school for Sikh community in Peshawar ...02:47 PM | 5 May, 2022
- Pakistan to send emergency aid to flood-hit Afghanistan02:08 PM | 5 May, 2022
- County Championship 2022 - Hasan Ali wins Player of the Month award01:33 PM | 5 May, 2022
- Punjab governor requests soldiers to put CM Hamza in jail12:52 PM | 5 May, 2022
- Malala exudes couple goals with husband Asser Malik on Eidul Fitr09:38 PM | 4 May, 2022
- First Muslim Marvel superhero wishes Pakistani fans a happy Eid08:52 PM | 4 May, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities wear their finest on Eidul Fitr; see pictures05:37 PM | 4 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022