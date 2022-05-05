Pakistan to open first public school for Sikh community in Peshawar soon

PESHAWAR – The first public school for Sikh community is all set to open in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital city of Peshawar soon as the project is nearing its completion.

The project, according to state broadcaster, will ensure better education environment for the children of the Sikh community and other minorities.

Construction work on the school, which was located in the Jogan Shah Mohalla, was initiated two years ago after land procurement.

The school is being constructed on demand of the Sikh community.