03:18 PM | 5 May, 2022
Ushna Shah faces backlash over Eid dressing
Source: Ushna Shah (Instagram)
Celebrities and stars have stepped up their style game this Eid with an overload of festive outfits, pastels with subtle pop and smiling faces.

Lollywood diva Ushna Shah also looked absolutely gorgeous in her Eid look as she fusioned desi glam with a western spin-off, charming the fashion enthusiastics.

Dazzling in a baby pink ensemble, the Bashir Momin star took to her Instagram handle and posted stunning pictures from her Eid celebrations.

However, the Balaa actor fell prey to insensitive comments and moral policing. Receiving flak for her wardrobe choices, she created an uproar after she posted pictures online.

On the work front, Ushna Shah's portrayal of a strong resilient woman in the drama serial Akhir Kab Tak has created a benchmark and was loved by the fans.

