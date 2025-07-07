JDC Chief Zafar Abbas’s Vigo hits young bikers in Karachi; one critical

KARACHI – A 4X4 vehicle of JDC chief Zafar Abbas mowed down two teens in Karachi and one of the boy is said to be critical.

Initial reports said two young motorcyclists suffered injuries after being hit by a speeding Vigo vehicle in Karachi’s Ancholi area. The vehicle turned out to be identified as being registered to Syed Zafar Abbas founder of the JDC Foundation.

According to eyewitness accounts, the vehicle hit motorbike with force before fleeing the scene. The vehicle’s number plate reportedly dislodged during the impact, making it easier for bystanders to trace it.

Shortly after the incident, Zafar Abbas arrived at the site along with members of his team. Eyewitnesses claimed that several individuals accompanying him attempted to prevent people from recording the aftermath by forcibly taking their mobile phones.

Police from the Samanabad station responded promptly to the incident but found the crash site cleared, with the Vigo and its driver no longer present. Zafar Abbas later transported the injured victims to a private hospital, where he provided a statement to the media.

He claimed that bikers were riding without headlights and had collided with the Vigo. Abbas also stated that the vehicle had been taken by an office employee to buy ice at the time of the accident.

“The boys are being treated, and thankfully, their injuries are not life-threatening,” Abbas said. However, reports from the hospital indicated that one of the victims, 18-year-old Abdul Ahad, is in critical condition and has been placed on a ventilator. His cousin, 19-year-old Hanif, also sustained injuries. Both young men are residents of Azizabad’s Mohammadi Colony.

After initial treatment, Zafar arranged private hospital treatment for both for further medical care. Police officials confirmed that they are in possession of the vehicle’s registration details, the name of the driver involved, and information about the motorbike.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to determine responsibility for the accident.