Afghanistan’s Reckoning is Overdue

International community watches in feigned horror as Iran and Pakistan take decisive action against Afghan nationals within their borders. Forget the political spin. Let’s talk about a simple, hard truth. Iran and Pakistan have paid a heavy price for Afghanistan’s chaos for years. While the world saw victims needing charity, they saw violence and instability knocking at their door. There comes a time when you stop listening to the stories and start looking at the reality. These expulsions aren’t some grand political strategy. They are what happens when a community says, ‘Enough. We will not allow our home to be destroyed to shelter the problems of another.’ It’s about self-preservation, plain and simple.

This is not a manufactured narrative. When Tehran accuses Afghan nationals of spying for Israel, it reflects the inevitable outcome of dealing with a population conditioned by generations of lawlessness. With no true national allegiance, they operate as a parasitic class, undermining the very nations that give them shelter. The collapse of the Afghan state unleashed a human commodity on the world, a population ready to be bought and sold on the intelligence market. By refusing to govern, the Taliban has effectively weaponized its own diaspora, planting a sleeper threat within its neighbors’ borders. Drastic purges are not just an option; they are a necessity for survival.

In Pakistan, the betrayal is even more visceral. While the Taliban offered empty promises, the blood of Pakistani citizens flowed, shed by TTP terrorists operating from the sanctuary of Afghan soil. Islamabad presented irrefutable proof—maps, names, dossiers—only to be met with shrugs and silence. This is not passive inaction; it is tacit collaboration. A regime that shelters groups actively waging war on its neighbor is not a government; it is a state sponsor of terror, and its bad faith has rightly exhausted Pakistan’s patience.

Make no mistake: this is not a regional squabble. For decades, Afghanistan has been a malignant cancer on the world map, metastasizing its extremist poison across continents. It was the petri dish that grew Al-Qaeda and is now the festering swamp that nourishes ISIS-K. This global threat is compounded by a pervasive culture of criminality that travels with its diaspora, a population that has proven itself unwilling to abide by the laws of any nation offering refuge.

Therefore, the impending humanitarian crisis within Afghanistan must be seen for what it is: a self-inflicted wound. As Iran and Pakistan forcibly return this population, they are performing an act of political sanitation, cauterizing a wound that Afghanistan has allowed to fester. The chaos that ensues will be a direct consequence of the Taliban’s choices.

The season of strategic patience is over. The harvest of Afghanistan’s treachery is here. Any new plea for assistance must be recognized as a fool’s attempt to water toxic soil. Tehran and Islamabad have sent an unmistakable signal: a pariah state that cultivates terror, crime, and espionage as its chief exports cannot expect its people to be welcomed.

It’s a harsh truth, but Afghanistan must now live with the world its own leaders have built. The chaos they sent outward has finally come home. The reckoning has arrived.