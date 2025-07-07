Sweden announces reopening of visa services in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Sweden has decided to reopen its visa services in Pakistan.

A spokesperson for the Swedish government announced that the visa services in Islamabad will resume, following bilateral political consultations between the foreign ministries of Pakistan and Sweden.

The spokesperson stated that the decision will facilitate Pakistani citizens in applying for short-term visits to Sweden. Starting today, Pakistanis can apply for Schengen visas for visits of up to 90 days.

The spokesperson added that Pakistan welcomes this positive development, which reflects the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the bilateral consultations held in Stockholm, the Pakistani delegation was led by the Additional Secretary for Europe, while the Swedish side was represented by the Director General for Global Affairs from Sweden’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.