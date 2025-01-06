Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Balochistan govt suspends mobile phone, internet services in Quetta

ISLAMABAD – Residents of Balochistan capital Quetta are facing major inconvenience as mobile and internet services are suspended in the metropolis.

Cellular and internet services have been partially suspended due to security concerns in the restive region, causing significant inconvenience to masses.

The provincial government confirmed that the suspension started in wee hours of Monday and will continue until Tuesday, January 7. Authorities have yet to provide further details regarding the reason for security measures.

Reports claimed about shutter-down strike across Balochistan on Monday amid ongoing protests led by JUI. The situation has led to heightened tensions in the region, with residents facing difficulties due to the disruption of communication services.

Last week, a bomb explosion rocked Turbat, Balochistan, killing four people and injured dozens, mostly members of the Frontier Corps (FC). The attack targeted a convoy of civilian and security vehicles, with the bomb hidden in a roadside car and detonated remotely.

Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility, amid part of nefarious agenda against armed forces. Pakistani government members denounced the attack, expressing condolences to the victims’ families.

The country’s restive Balochistan saw surge in attacks as this violence is part of a broader surge in militant activity across Balochistan and KP, which resulted in over 1,600 casualties.

